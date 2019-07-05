Police chase 20 escaped cows through Texas neighborhood

July 5 (UPI) -- Police in Texas said it took them about an hour to round up approximately 20 cows that escaped from a ranch and went wandering through a neighborhood.

Fort Worth Police Officer Damon Cole said he responded to a neighborhood where nearly two dozen cows were reported wandering after escaping from ranch land located next to a subdivision of new homes.

Cole said the cows made their way to nearby streets and fields.

"The last thing I want is for the cattle to get out on the roadway," Cole told WFAA-TV. "It'd tear up your car and hurt the cow."

Cole shared video from the cow chase, which lasted for about an hour. He said all of the cows were safely recaptured.

"Every day's different and that's just part of being a police officer," Cole said.