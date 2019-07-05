A Los Angeles ice cream truck owner fed up with requests for free product from social media influencers put up a sign bearing his new policy: "Influencers Pay Double."

Joe Nicchi, owner of CTV Soft Serve, said he was surprised by the first few requests he received for free ice cream in exchange for "exposure" on Instagram and other social media sites.

"At first I was confused," Nicchi told the Los Angeles Times. "It's like, 'Hey, what's up. So, I don't know if you follow me but I have 100,000 followers. Could you hook me up with an ice cream? I'll post about you in my story.'"

"It totally threw me. I'm like, this is a $4 item. What are you talking about?" said the entrepreneur, whose ice cream recipe was passed down from his father.

Nicchi printed a sign this week reading, "Influencers Pay Double." He said he was surprised when a photo of the sign went viral on Instagram.

"I'm happy for the exposure, and I realize that it is complete irony that I'm getting exposure for this thing when other people have offered me exposure," Nicchi told NBC Los Angeles.

Read More

Kentucky city breaks Guinness record for world's largest paperball fight Police chase 20 escaped cows through Texas neighborhood Woman eats record 32 burgers to win Z Burger eating contest
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more UPI news and photos.

Trending Stories

Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo relish repeat Nathan's hot dog eating titles
Snake slithers up to Texas home, rings doorbell
'My girlfriend is not hungry' menu item goes viral at Arkansas diner
Woman eats record 32 burgers to win Z Burger eating contest
Sudden sinkholes swallow trucks at Florida business

Photo Gallery

 
Protesters rally against extradition bill in Hong Kong

Latest News

Teeth help scientists trace evolution of great white shark family to Middle Jurassic
'Akira' to return as new TV anime series
Lockheed Martin gets $177.9M Navy contract for anti-ship missile support
Survey: European antisemitism has gotten worse in last 5 years
Sabrina Carpenter performs, shares plans for 5th album on 'GMA'
 
Back to Article
/