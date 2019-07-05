A Los Angeles ice cream truck owner fed up with requests for free product from social media influencers put up a sign bearing his new policy: "Influencers Pay Double."

Joe Nicchi, owner of CTV Soft Serve, said he was surprised by the first few requests he received for free ice cream in exchange for "exposure" on Instagram and other social media sites.

"At first I was confused," Nicchi told the Los Angeles Times. "It's like, 'Hey, what's up. So, I don't know if you follow me but I have 100,000 followers. Could you hook me up with an ice cream? I'll post about you in my story.'"

"It totally threw me. I'm like, this is a $4 item. What are you talking about?" said the entrepreneur, whose ice cream recipe was passed down from his father.

Nicchi printed a sign this week reading, "Influencers Pay Double." He said he was surprised when a photo of the sign went viral on Instagram.

"I'm happy for the exposure, and I realize that it is complete irony that I'm getting exposure for this thing when other people have offered me exposure," Nicchi told NBC Los Angeles.