July 3 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said multiple trucks were swallowed up by a pair of sinkholes that opened up under a business early Wednesday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a pair of holes opened about 1 a.m. Wednesday at C&A Trucking, near Orlando International Airport, causing several trucks, semi trailers and construction vehicles to fall.

Authorities said the cause of the holes is being investigated. The owner of the business said they might have been caused by the draining of a lake on a nearby property.

No injuries were reported.