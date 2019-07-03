July 3 (UPI) -- A Texas woman shared video of a wall-climbing snake that scaled the outside of her home and used its face to ring her doorbell.

The security camera footage from the Converse home shows the snake slither up to the door at 1 a.m. Sunday and use its face to ring the doorbell.

"We checked our Ring, and it was a snake," homeowner Belinda Muniz told KSAT-TV. "You just never expect a snake to ring your doorbell."

She said the video should serve as a warning.

"Just want to remind everyone that it's hot out there and snakes are out, so be alert," she told KVUE-TV.