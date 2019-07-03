'My girlfriend is not hungry' menu item goes viral at Arkansas diner

July 3 (UPI) -- An Arkansas diner's menu is going viral after a customer shared a photo of an unusual menu option called "my girlfriend is not hungry."

Nick Chisler posted a photo to Facebook showing the menu listing at Mama D's in Little Rock, which allows a customer to add extra fries, chicken wings or cheese sticks to an entree so they can be shared with a significant other who underestimates their own hunger.

The post quickly went viral, with reactions ranging from amusement to accusations of sexism.

Mama D's said in a Facebook post that the menu option is merely a "solution for those who tend to dine with people that eat food off their plate."