CPB: 32 pounds of rat meat seized at O'hare airport

July 3 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Wednesday it confiscated 32 pounds of rat meat from a passenger arriving at Chicago O'Hare International Airport from the Ivory Coast.

Steve Bansbach, a spokesman for Chicago's CPB office, said the passenger told officials he was carrying the prohibited food.

"He declared it," Bansbach told Fox News. "He claimed he had meat during inspection. We found that, yes, he had African rat meat -- 32 pounds of it."

The passenger was not fined, he said.

The meat was confiscated on June 26 and destroyed, CBS Chicago reported.

Bansbach said the main concern with imported meats is that it may introduce African swine fever into the United States.

And while ASF, which is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease with no cure, may not pose a threat to humans, it is of "significant concern for the U.S. pig industry," CPB said on its website.