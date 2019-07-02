Shark approaches oblivious swimmers at Florida beach

July 2 (UPI) -- Swimmers at a Florida beach were in for a surprise when at least one shark entered the shallow area and came within a few feet of the unsuspecting humans.

Witnesses at Daytona Beach reported multiple shark sightings Monday, and a WESH-TV helicopter captured footage of one shark coming dangerously close to multiple swimmers, some of whom did not seem to notice the predator's presence.

Some swimmers said they were unaware of the shark until being told about its proximity after they exited the water.

No injuries were reported at the beach Monday.