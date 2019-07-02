Sergio Bodini earned the Guinness World Record for largest collection of newspapers - different titles when he amassed a collection of 1,444 different papers. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

July 2 (UPI) -- An Italian man who has been collecting newspapers since he was only 10 years old was awarded a Guinness World Record for his collection of 1,444 different titles.

The record-keeping organization said Sergio Bodini possesses 1,444 different newspaper titles from 115 different countries, earning the record for largest collection of newspapers - different titles.

Bodini said his collection began when he was only 10 years old and he now keeps his papers in plastic boxes in a temperature-controlled cellar.

"When I was in school we had a class project about newspapers and I fell in love with journalism. My dream was to become a sport journalist... but I eventually ended up being a chemist," Bodini said.