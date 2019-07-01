July 1 (UPI) -- An Ontario town captured a Guinness World Record when it gathered 3,942 people into the shape of the largest human maple leaf.

The town of Trenton, which organized the event as part of its weekend-long Canada Day celebrations, said a Guinness representative was on hand to confirm the record when the nearly 4,000 participants donned red shirts and formed the shape of the national symbol.

Organizers said they were hoping to break the record with 5,000 people, but the 3,942 participants were enough to beat the previous record of 1,589 people, set in 2017 in Grouse Mountain, British Columbia.

The event was aimed at raising awareness of Solider On, a program that helps veterans and active duty military personnel participate in sports as part of therapy for permanent physical injuries and mental illness.