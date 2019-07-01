Man balances running lawnmower on his chin for nearly 4 minutes

July 1 (UPI) -- A Guinness World Records enthusiast balanced a running lawn mower on his chin for 3 minutes, 52 seconds in Idaho.

David Rush said he trained for three years and three months before attempting the stunt at the ESPN "Road to the X Games" event in Boise.

Rush was able to balance the the lawnmower on his chin for 3 minutes, 52 seconds while its blades were spinning.

A Guinness adjudicator was on hand to verify Rush had defeated the previous record of 3 minutes, 1 second.

Rush has broken more than 100 Guinness records in his efforts to promote STEM education.