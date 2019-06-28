A Wisconsin bus driver was caught on camera saving the life of a turtle that was slowly crossing the road in the path of another oncoming bus.

The Milwaukee County Transit System shared surveillance footage of the bus driver, Yaghnam Yaghnam, stopping the vehicle on an Oak Creek road and getting out to carry the turtle to the side of the road.

A second bus appears moments later and drives over the spot that was formerly occupied by the turtle.

The incident occurred next to the Milwaukee Area Technical College's Oak Creek campus, MCTS officials said.

