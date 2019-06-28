Unusual posture of 'gorilla crow' causes a scene at Japanese mall

June 28 (UPI) -- A bird with an unusual posture has been nicknamed "gorilla crow" after a video of it flexing its wings was snapped at a Japanese mall and went viral online.

The video, posted by Twitter user @keita_simpson, was dubbed the "gorilla crow" when users pointed out the bird's posture appeared extremely ape-like.

Crow researcher Kaeli Swift said the large-billed crow in the video wasn't actually all that unusual.

Swift said the corvid was standing in a "sunning" posture that only made it appear as though it was using its wings to stand like a gorilla.