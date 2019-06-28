Texas police warn of large monitor lizard on the loose

June 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas said they are searching for an escaped monitor lizard that they said could be threatening to pets and small children.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said the large lizard was reported missing Thursday in the Lakewood subdivision of Georgetown.

Patrol and livestock deputies called off their search at 4:30 p.m. and set up a trap at a Sun City golf course. Deputies believe the lizard will be drawn to the water at the course.

Members of the public are being asked to keep a safe distance if they spot the monitor, which could be dangerous to pets and small children. Witnesses are being asked to call 911 to report the animal's location.