Muddy geyser takes over New Zealand family's home

June 28 (UPI) -- A New Zealand family fled their home and neighbors are being warned to keep a distance after a muddy geyser started swallowing the property.

Susan Gedye said she awoke Tuesday morning at her home in Rotorua to what she initially thought was an earthquake.

Gedye told Radio New Zealand she looked out her kitchen window and spotted "a big geyser coming out of the ground."

Gedye and her family abandoned their home as a precaution and the mud geyser continued to grow, leading the Rotorua Lakes Council to warn of "ground collapse" in the area.

The council said the geyser had grown so large Thursday that it had started to engulf Gedye's garage.

"At the moment we are just letting it take its course -- the resident has been moved out of the house for precaution and we've fenced off at the top there just to stop people coming too close," geothermal and regulatory inspector Peter Brownbridge said.

The council said there was "slightly more ground collapse on the property" when inspectors examined it Friday morning.