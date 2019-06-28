Mayflies show up on weather radar, swarm cars in Ohio

June 28 (UPI) -- Northeastern Ohio is in the midst of a mayfly invasion, with the seasonal insects showing up on weather radar and being spotted swarming vehicles.

Weather radar at WOIO-TV and WEWS-TV picked up a swarming mass of the mayflies, which come from Lake Erie, as they flew over the northeastern part of the state.

Photos going viral on Facebook and Twitter show swarms of mayflies completely covering parked cars.

Experts said mayflies only live for one or two days after coming to land, and swarms typically dissipate after about a month.