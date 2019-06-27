June 27 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Illinois elicited aid from local firefighters to help a baby Cooper's hawk that fell from its nest get back up a tree.

Kane County Rehabilitation and Education, a St. Charles-based wildlife rescue non-profit, said a homeowner in Medinah contacted rescuers when the baby hawk was found on the ground in their back yard.

The rescue said the Kane County Fire Department offered to help get the raptor back to its nest, about 20 feet off the ground, but only during daylight hours.

The bird was taken in by an expert for the night and was safely returned to the nest the following day.