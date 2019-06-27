Deputies release bear trapped in Colorado car

June 27 (UPI) -- Authorities in Colorado shared video of a bear being released after climbing into a car and locking itself inside.

The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded alongside Telluride deputy marshals late Tuesday when a bear was found trapped inside a car after apparently opening the unlocked doors to get inside.

The video shows the deputies using rope to open the car door from a safe distance and free the trapped bruin.

"Lock your car doors -- bears can and will break into your vehicle if they smell something interesting to them," the sheriff's office said. "This can be a scent left from food no longer in the vehicle or even lip balm. A trapped bear is an angry bear who can pose danger to people in vicinity."