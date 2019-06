June 27 (UPI) -- A California boater was recorded on video jumping out of his vessel to rescue a struggling baby deer.

Katherine Uhrik filmed video on Folson Lake, near Sacramento, showing her brother-in-law, Kenny Croyle, swimming up to the struggling fawn and bringing it back to his boat.

Uhrik said they were tipped off to the deer's presence by another boat that had already rescued a second fawn.

The people on both boats coordinated to reunite the fawns with their mother on shore.