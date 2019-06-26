June 26 (UPI) -- A British Columbia fishing charter crew captured video of the moment a fisherman's catch was stolen off the end of his line by a killer whale.

Cal Robinson, owner of Blackfish Charters in Prince Rupert, said he and two clients were out on the water Monday when one of the men hooked a Chinook salmon.

Robinson said he was preparing to record the catch on video when an orca interrupted.

"Before I even started recording [a killer whale] already had the fish in its mouth. You could just hear the line peeling off the rod," Robinson told CTV News.

The video shows the fisherman eventually able to reel in what's left of the fish -- a disembodied head.

"I was just in awe of the whole experience," Robinson said. "I'm 44, I've been commercial fishing since I was five, and I've never seen anything like that in my life."