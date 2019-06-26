June 26 (UPI) -- A New York eatery is aiming for a Guinness World Record with a 120-pound hot dog it is hoping to have certified as the world's largest.

Feltman's of Coney Island, the eatery credited with introducing Coney Island to the hot dog in 1867, said the potential world's largest hot dog measures 5 feet long and 2 feet wide and sits on a 5-foot bun created by Michael's Restaurant of Brooklyn.

The all beef frank is scheduled to be officially measured and weighed for a Guinness World Record at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The hot dog will then be cut into smaller portions to be sold for $10.

Proceeds from the giant hot dog will be donated to the Headstrong Project, a non-profit that provides mental health care to combat veterans.