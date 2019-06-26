Trending Stories

Pennsylvania woman, 73, kills loose cobra with a shovel
California woman records face-off between mountain lion, coyotes
Toddler gets stuck inside claw machine while trying to reach Pikachu dolls
Zoo employee's performance in lion escape drill goes viral
Bear breaks into Montana home, naps in closet

DMZ Peace Trails open to hikers in Korea

Organic farming aids honeybee colony health
UN: Opioids cause two-thirds of global drug deaths
Malaysia creates task force to probe kidnappings blamed on police
'Death Awareness Cafe' puts customers in coffins to reflect on life
McConnell to allow vote on Iran war authorization
 
