June 26 (UPI) -- Officials in a California city said a sign painted on the road was corrected after it went viral for misspelling "STOP" as "STPO."

The "STPO" message, painted at the four-way intersection of Lincoln and Washington streets in Lemon Grove, drew the attention of baffled drivers Monday who shared photos of the sign on social media.

Lemon Grove officials said the typo was the work of contractors doing paving work for the city.

The sign was repainted with the correct spelling Tuesday.

"Unfortunately, human error was made as part of yesterday's work," the city said in a statement provided to KGTV. "We received one notification from a resident through our online service request form and a lot of media attention.

"Lemon Grove is pleased we were able to bring a smile and levity to everyone's day," the statement said.