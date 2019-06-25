Metal pole crashes through windshield on the highway

June 25 (UPI) -- The Kansas Highway Patrol said a driver was lucky to evade injury when a metal pole flew from the back of a pickup truck on the highway and smashed through his windshield.

KHP Trooper Chad Crittenden tweeted photos showing the metal pole protruding from the windshield of the car after the incident on Interstate 135 in Park City.

"Why is it so important to secure your load into your vehicle? This could have easily been a fatality crash if there would have been a passenger in the vehicle," Crittenden tweeted.

He said the pole had been unsecured in the back of a pickup truck in front of the car when it went airborne.