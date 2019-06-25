A Michigan man said his winning Fantasy 5 lottery numbers came from the slip inside a fortune cookie. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

June 25 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said the numbers that won him a $351,180 lottery jackpot came from the inside of a fortune cookie.

The 61-year-old Ypsilanti man told Michigan Lottery officials the numbers that came up in Friday's Fantasy 5 drawing, 04-11-21-28-38, are the numbers he has been playing for years, ever since he found them on the slip inside of a fortune cookie.

"I've been playing these numbers for a long time," he said. "I don't remember when I got that fortune cookie, but I do remember thinking the numbers looked lucky, so I went with it."

The winner said he bought his winning ticket at the Express Mart Party Shoppe in Ypsilanti.

"My daughter and granddaughter were over Saturday morning and we celebrated my granddaughter passing her driving test," he said. "After they left, I checked my ticket and got incredibly nervous when I saw I matched all five numbers. I had to convince everyone I was the winner because no one would believe me."

The man said he is planning to spend some of his winnings on his family.

"I'm probably on the hook for a new car for my granddaughter. This is a lot of money and I've got to do the right thing with it," the player said.