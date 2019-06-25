June 25 (UPI) -- A California woman captured video of a scene that unfolded in her yard when a mountain lion came face to face with two coyotes.

Monica Hylbert of Los Gatos said she heard strange founds from outside her home before 7 a.m. and looked out to see the two coyotes appearing to try to stop the cougar from moving forward.

"I was pretty calm about it, I didn't feel threatened. I was just intrigued by what was happening. It's obvious the coyotes were trying to protect something," Hylbert told KGO-TV.

Hylbert said she fled inside just as the mountain lion appeared ready to pounce. She said all three animals were later spotted fleeing.

The non-profit Mountain Lion Foundation said it was rare for humans to witness such a confrontation.

"It's not everyday that a person gets to witness two carnivores interacting like this!" the foundation said.