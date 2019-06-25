June 25 (UPI) -- Shoppers at a strip mall in Wales were surprised to encounter a swarm of bees that took up temporary residence on a shopping cart.

Visitors to the Parx Prestatyn shopping center said the bees appeared to have set up an impromptu hive with their queen on the Tesco shopping cart Monday.

A Prestige Pet Supplies employee captured video of the swarm and posted it to the store's official Facebook page.

A Parc Prestatyn representative said the shopping center's pest control expert happened to be on scene when the bees were discovered, but it was eventually decided to push the cart to a safe location away from customers and allow the bees to leave on their own.