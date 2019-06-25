June 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in Montana said a bear that broke into a home somehow managed to lock the deadbolt before curling up for a nap in a closet.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home just before 6 a.m. on a report of a bear trapped inside the residence.

Deputies said the bear had opened the door to the home's mudroom, made its way into the residence and somehow managed to lock the deadbolt from the inside.

The bear trashed a room before falling asleep in a closet, where it was found by the deputies.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks personnel were summoned to tranquilize and relocate the bear.