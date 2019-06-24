Pick 4 lottery drawing 0-0-0-0 results in record payout in North Carolina

The North Carolina Education Lottery said the numbers 0-0-0-0 coming up in a Pick 4 drawing resulted in a record $7.8 million in prizes being awarded. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Education Lottery said a record $7.8 million was paid out in the Pick 4 drawing when an unusual set of numbers came up: 0-0-0-0.

Lottery officials said a total 2,014 winning tickets were sold matching all four zeros, with 1,002 $1 ticket holders being due a $5,000 top prize and 1,012 50-cent ticket holders being due $2,500.

The lottery said the total $7.8 million in prizes awarded for the drawing is a new record for the game. The previous record was set Aug. 11, 2012, when $7.5 million was paid out to ticket holders who selected 1-1-1-1.

Officials said same-number combinations, known as "Quads," are among the most popular number combinations selected by players. The odds of winning a Pick 4 drawing are 1 in 10,000.