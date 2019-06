June 24 (UPI) -- Police in Florida shared photos from a call that involved an unusual suspect being "taken into custody" -- a red-tail boa constrictor.

The Cape Coral Police Department said in a Facebook post that Officer Amato responded Sunday to "an animal complaint" in the Tropicana Parkway area.

Amato arrived to find the large snake "slithering down the road.

"This red tail boa constrictor was taken into custody by" the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the post said.