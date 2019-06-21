Veterinarians remove 19 pacifiers from bulldog's stomach

June 21 (UPI) -- A Boston animal hospital said veterinarians used X-rays to discover the cause of a bulldog's nausea and vomiting: 19 pacifiers in his stomach.

The MSPCA's Angell Animal Medical Center said Emily Shanahan, the owner of Mortimer, a 3-year-old bulldog, brought the canine into the facility in the spring to investigate the cause of his nausea and vomiting.

Mortimer was initially diagnosed with an acid reflux-related vomiting syndrome, but Shanahan brought him back to the hospital when his symptoms worsened.

Veterinarians at Angell performed an X-ray on Mortimer's stomach and discovered the dog had ingested 19 pacifiers.

"I was shocked because even though I have two small children at home I'd never imagined he was eating their pacifiers," Shanahan said.

Dr. Erika De Papp performed an endoscopy on Mortimer to remove the pacifiers.

"It's likely that Mortimer started nabbing these pacifiers in April, perhaps one at a time, and that started a cycle of nausea and vomiting, which are symptoms that can be caused by so many other health issues," said Dr. Doug Brum, Mortimer's primary veterinarian at Angell. "If not for the urgency with which his family pursued veterinary care, things would have gotten much worse for him."

Shanahan said Mortimer is fully recovered from his ordeal and is back to his normal self.

"We absolutely love this dog and would do anything for him -- and I'm relieved that this was a problem that could be solved, as opposed to a chronic illness that would cause him long-term suffering," she said.