Man who won lottery during divorce ordered to split jackpot with ex

A Michigan man who won a $30,000 Mega Millions jackpot while going through a divorce was ordered to split the winnings with his ex-wife.

June 21 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won a $30 million lottery jackpot while in the midst of divorce proceedings must split the money with his ex, an appeals court ruled.

The Michigan appeals court said suburban Detroit man Rich Zelasko has to share the $30 million he won from a Mega Millions drawing in 2013 with his ex-wife, Mary Beth Zelasko.

The couple were in divorce proceedings at the time of the lottery win, but the divorce wasn't finalized until 2018.

"Rich was lucky, but it was his luck, not Mary's, that produced the lottery proceeds," Rich Zelasko's lawyer wrote in a court filing.

Arbitrator John Mills earlier ruled the ticket was marital property, because the divorce had not been finalized. The appeals court upheld Mills' decision.