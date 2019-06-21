June 21 (UPI) -- Lifeguards at a California beach rescued a dolphin that was seen struggling in shallow water before ending up on the sand.

The Los Angeles County Lifeguards said the lifesaving crew put in a call Thursday to Marine Animal Rescue when the dolphin was spotted acting erratically in the shallow waters just off shore at Hermosa Beach.

The organization said the dolphin washed ashore shortly after they made the call.

The lifeguards helped Marine Animal Rescue transport the dolphin to a private lagoon in Redondo Beach.

Marine Animal Rescue said a veterinarian was being sought to come examine the mammal.