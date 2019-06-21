Company offers $10,000 to 'give up frosé for the summer'

Cocktail company Cape Line is offering to pay someone $10,000 to pledge to replace their homemade "frosé" cocktails with the company's canned cocktails for the summer. Photo courtesy of Cape Line Sparkling Cocktails

June 21 (UPI) -- An alcoholic beverage brand is offering a $10,000 paycheck for a seemingly simple summer job: giving up homemade "frosé" cocktails for the summer.

Cape Line Sparking Cocktails said it will pay $10,000 to a selected person who pledges to forgo "frosé" -- a beverage made by freezing rosé wine -- and instead drink their canned cocktails, which can be put in the freezer to create an easy frosé alternative.

Applications are being accepted through June 28 at the contest email, nowayfrose@capeline.com. The email should feature 100 words on living a "best summer" without frosé along with a photo of the applicant's ideal summer.

The cocktail company's posting is the latest "dream job" offering from a brand seeking summer exposure. Reynolds Wrap previously announced the return of its "Chief Grilling Officer" position, which will pay someone $10,000 to travel the country eating barbecue, and Hotels.com is seeking a "poolhop" to make the same amount visiting hotel pools across the country and reviewing them.