Texas cops find live rooster in truck at traffic stop

June 20 (UPI) -- Texas police officers recently found a live rooster in a truck during a traffic stop for reckless driving.

The live rooster "that had been hobbled," was found in a toolbox in the rear truck bed of the vehicle during an inventory of the truck last night, the Aubrey Police Department said in a Facebook Post Wednesday.

Police officers had received the call about a reckless driver around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Once the truck was pulled over, a "DWI investigation was conducted," the department said, and the driver, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Police named the chicken "Mr. Chicken Little," and the towing company, which responded to the scene, took the rooster into its facility, where employees made a makeshift coop out of a tote.

Delaney Gray, one of Motorsports Towing's employees, said the company has taken in other animals like cats, dogs and snakes, but never a chicken before Tuesday.

"We're a bunch of animal lovers here, but that's definitely a first for us," Gray said.

The owner's sister picked up the rooster Wednesday morning.