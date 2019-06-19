Website hiring 'poolhop' to travel the country reviewing hotel pools

Hotels.com is hiring a "Poolhop" to travel to six famous hotel pools in the United States and review them for the website. Photo courtesy of Hotels.com

June 19 (UPI) -- A hotel-finding website is hiring a "poolhop" whose duties include traveling across the country "researching the most epic hotel pools."

Hotels.com said the chosen candidate will be paid $10,000, plus travel and lodging expenses, to travel six of the "most epic hotel pools" in the United States and document the experience for the website's visitors.

"The Poolhop's Gram-worthy photos will be featured on Hotels.com and social channels for hotel pool lovers to enjoy as they plan their own pool-inspired getaways," the website said.

Interested candidates are invited to apply on the posting website by writing 100 words on why they would be right for the job, as well as authoring a 100-word sample review of their favorite hotel pool.

The hotels to be visited by the "Poolhop" are the Four Seasons Hualalai in Hawaii, Mondrian Los Angeles, SLS Las Vegas, Garden of the Gods Club and Resort in Colorado Springs, The William Vale in New York and the National Hotel in Miami.

"No one wants to be sitting at a desk all summer," said Katie Junod, general manager of the Hotels.com brand in North America. "There are so many incredible hotel pools to explore across the country and we want to give travelers a first-hand look at the creme de la creme. And who better to live the hotel life than our very own Hotels.com Poolhop?"