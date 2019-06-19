Man wins $1 million lottery jackpot on his birthday

A South Carolina man scored a $1 million jackpot on a scratch-off lottery ticket he purchased to celebrate his birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said he has extra reason to celebrate after winning a $1 million lottery jackpot on his birthday.

Dennis Ressler of Boiling Springs told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he celebrated his special day by purchasing a Carolina Millions scratch-off ticket at the Breakers Inman convenience store and the ticket awarded him a $1 million birthday gift.

"This is life changing," Ressler said.

He said the money will make it easier for him to retire in a few years -- but he won't be retiring from the lottery.

"Unbelievable," he said. "I'm going to win Powerball next."