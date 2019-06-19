Authorities warn of big python on the loose in Alabama

Police in Alabama are warning residents to be on the lookout for an escaped yellow python that has been spotted three time since Monday. Photo by sipa/Pixabay.com

June 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in Alabama are warning residents to be on the lookout for a 15-foot yellow python spotted slithering loose in the area.

City Councilman Kip Tyner said in a Facebook post that the snake was reported missing in the Arcadia subdivision of Tuscaloosa and the serpent has been spotted in the area three times since Monday.

"If anyone happens to see this python please call 911 and give the best location of its whereabouts," Tyner wrote.

He said Tuscaloosa police and animal control officers searched for the non-venomous python until dark Tuesday and planned to resume the search Wednesday.

"This is a dangerous situation for all!" Tyner wrote.