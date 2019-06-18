June 18 (UPI) -- A Texas woman who lost her great-grandmother's ring was reunited with the priceless heirloom by airline workers.

Rikki Heel said she noticed her ring was missing after a flight home to Houston from Denver, and looking at selfies she snapped during and after the flight indicated she might have lost it on the plane.

"I kind of feel like I let my grandmother down," Heel told KTRK-TV of losing the ring.

Heel said United Airlines contacted her an hour before the news station was scheduled to run a story about the missing ring to say it had turned up at a lost and found.

"So happy I was able to reunite Rikki with her great grandmothers ring!" United employee Jen Romeo tweeted.

The airline's official Twitter account hailed the happy ending to the story.

"We're so happy they have been reunited," it said.