'Spider-Man' spotted pressure washing Florida church roof in the rain

A perplexed Florida resident captured video when he spotted an unusual scene in his neighborhood: someone in a Spider-Man costume pressure-cleaning the roof in the rain.

Instagram user @skinnygeorge captured video showing the super hero using a pressure cleaner on the roof of the Calvary Fellowship Church in Miramar without a harness or other safety equipment.

"It's pouring with lightning and thunder in the background," the user wrote. "I look out of my window... and see this."

He said the Spider-Man later identified himself as a man named Demetrio. There was no explanation offered for why he was wearing the super hero costume.

