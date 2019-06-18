June 18 (UPI) -- Furniture chain Ikea posted an unusual job opening for a "happiness hunter" willing to temporarily live in Denmark and get paid in money and meatballs to study what makes a home happy.
The company said the winning candidate will live for two weeks at a temporary home in Copenhagen and will experience "home visits, guided tours, talks and dinners" in a bid to determine the ingredients for a happy home.
The person will document the experience on social media.
The winning candidate will be paid a salary that corresponds to the average Danish living standard and receive free meatball meals from Ikea.
Applications are being accepted online through July 1.