Ikea is seeking a "happiness hunter" to live in Denmark for two weeks and research what makes a happy home. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- Furniture chain Ikea posted an unusual job opening for a "happiness hunter" willing to temporarily live in Denmark and get paid in money and meatballs to study what makes a home happy.

The company said the winning candidate will live for two weeks at a temporary home in Copenhagen and will experience "home visits, guided tours, talks and dinners" in a bid to determine the ingredients for a happy home.

The person will document the experience on social media.

The winning candidate will be paid a salary that corresponds to the average Danish living standard and receive free meatball meals from Ikea.

Applications are being accepted online through July 1.