June 18 (UPI) -- An animal rescue in Tennessee is asking nearby residents to be on the lookout for an escaped miniature horse in the area.

The East Tennessee Miniature Horse and Donkey Rescue said a mini horse named Red Rover escaped from a foster home in Loudon County and nearby residents are being asked to contact the rescue and animal control if they spot the equine.

The rescue said it searched for the horse, but Red Rover's whereabouts are unknown. Officials said they are waiting for a sighting to be reported so they will have a better idea of where to look.

Officials warned residents not to try to capture Red Rover themselves, as the animal spooks easy.