Evi, a bobcat that escaped into the wild during a break-in at Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center in Tennessee, returned to the facility on her own Monday morning. Photo courtesy of Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center

June 18 (UPI) -- A bobcat that escaped from a Tennessee nature center during a break-in returned home on her own, and police have arrested a suspect.

The Reflection Riding Nature Center said Evi, a bobcat believed to have resisted capture and escaped into the wild during a break-in last week, walked back into her enclosure on her own Monday morning.

Officials said Evi appears to have lost weight, but is otherwise in good health.

Chattanooga Police said an investigation led to suspect Cayden Melia, 21, facing charges of criminal trespassing and vandalism.