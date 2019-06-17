June 17 (UPI) -- A longhorn steer in Alabama with a horn span wider than the Statue of Liberty's face now has a Guinness World Record for the longest horns.

The Texas longhorn steer, named Poncho Via, had its horn spread measured by Guinness at a total 10 feet, 7.4 inches -- wider than the Statue of Liberty's face or two grad pianos pushed together.

Guinness said Poncho captured the records for largest horn spread on a living steer and largest horn spread on a steer ever. His spread beat the previous record by just over an inch, Guinness said.

The Pope family, who have raised Poncho on their property in Goodwater since he was 6 months old, said they first started to suspect his horns could end up as world records when he was 4-year-old and they noticed the horns were growing straight out with very little curve.

The family said Poncho's horns might look dangerous, but he is a "big pet" who enjoys getting treats from the public.