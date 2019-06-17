June 17 (UPI) -- A semi truck that proved too tall for a railroad overpass in New York state had the top of its trailer sheered off by the bridge.

The truck, which had a Polar seltzer water image across the side, lost its top just before 7 a.m. Monday when it attempted to cross under a Long Island Rail Road overpass near Cherry Valley Road in Garden City.

The truck was removed from the overpass.

The LIRR said train were running at reduced speeds over the bridge for a time as a precaution until the all-clear was given by inspectors.