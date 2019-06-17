June 17 (UPI) -- Organizers of a diving event in Florida said they broke a Guinness record when 633 divers collected at least 1,626 pounds of trash and 60 pounds of fishing line.

The divers gathered at Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier in Florida and conservation group Project AWARE said the trash is still be weighed and could be as much as 3,200 pounds.

The cleanup, organized by Dixie Divers and Deerfield Beach Women's Club, said the clean-up event broke a Guinness World Record when 633 divers from around the world participated in the event.

The previous record of 614 divers was set in 2015 when the group participated in a clean-up of Egypt's Red Sea.