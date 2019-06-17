June 17 (UPI) -- A live-stream of a Pakistani politician's press conference went viral when the person operating the camera apparently forgot to turn off a cat filter.

Shoukat Yousufzai, the minister of Health and Information for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, appeared in the live-stream video sporting cat ears and whiskers while delivering the briefing about some local issues.

Yousufzai's party, Tehreek-e-Insaf, released a statement explaining the cat filter was not intentional.

"Yesterday, whilst covering a press briefing held by KP's Information Minister Shoukat Yousf Zai, a 'cat filter' was witnessed by the viewers which was removed within few minutes," the statement said.

The party said "human error" was to blame for the filter.