Michigan man wins two big Keno jackpots in two weeks

A Michigan man won a $145,173 lottery jackpot just one week after winning $10,000. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

June 17 (UPI) -- A Michigan Lottery player found the perfect way to follow up winning a $10,000 prize -- winning $145,173 only a week later.

The 53-year-old Genesee County man told Michigan Lottery officials he was still riding high from his $10,000 Club Keno prize when he visited Cardinal Country Pizza days later and played Club Keno The Jack, an add-on game for the regular Club Keno drawings.

The man's The Jack numbers, 13-14-27-48-51-62-74-77, matched eight of the 20 Club Keno numbers in draw 1717219.

"When I couldn't cash the ticket at the restaurant, I knew I had a jackpot winner," the winner said. "It's a weird feeling because you never expect to win this much, especially after just winning $10,000! We just feel so lucky to have won."