June 17 (UPI) -- A Guinness World Records enthusiast said he achieved his latest title by stuffing 146 blueberries into his mouth at the same time.

David Rush, who has broken more than 100 Guinness records including one for holding 100 lit candles in his mouth at once, posted a video showing how he fit 146 blueberries in his mouth and held them for five seconds.

Rush, whose record-breaking activities are aimed at promoting STEM education, spit the blueberries back out so they could be examined, and 2 of his original total were disqualified for breaking, leaving him with 146 for the record.

The record must now be verified with Guinness, which lists Indian man Dinesh Shivnath Upadhyaya, aka "Maximouth," as the current record holder for fitting 86 blueberries in his mouth.