June 17 (UPI) -- A Texas police officer who stopped to try to catch a stray dog was carjacked by the sneaky canine, which feasted on the officer's beef jerky.

The Kilgore Police Department said an officer responding to a report of a loose pit bull spotted the dog running near a road and attempted to coax the dog into the back seat of his patrol vehicle.

The department said the dog instead jumped into the driver's seat and became aggressive when the officer tried to remove it.

The post said the dog "hijacked" the car and spent time "enjoying the A/C and the officer's beef jerky."

The officer texted a photo of the dog to the police chief, who replied the dog did not look happy.

"He ain't, and neither am I," the officer replied.

"Good news is that the Animal Control Officer arrived and safely took Cujo into custody," the police department said. "The only injury sustained in this incident was to the officer's pride."