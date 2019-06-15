Plane skids off runway at Newark Airport in New Jersey

June 15 (UPI) -- No injuries were reported Saturday when a United Airlines flight from Denver skidded off a runway at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

The Federal Aviation Administration said United Flight 627 skidded off the left side of Runway 22 Left about 1 p.m. Saturday when it landed at the New Jersey hub.

"Preliminary indication is that tires blew out on the left main landing gear as the aircraft was landing, and the Boeing 757 veered to the left side of the pavement," the FAA said in a statement.

There were 166 passengers aboard the plane at the time of the incident, but no injuries were reported.

The airport warned of delays as the plane was towed from its position off the runway. Officials tweeted flight activity had resumed just before 3 p.m., but delays were likely to continue.

The FAA said investigators were being dispatched to the airport to conduct an investigation.